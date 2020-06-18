Workers organize carts full of plants at DeVry Greenhouses on April 22, 2020. The provincial government has made it easier for people to find and learn about jobs in the agricultural sector with its new B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector. (Jenna Hauck/Progress file)

Government website connects people with agricultural jobs in B.C.

B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector showcases job vacancies, provides support for employers

Greenhouse worker. Dairy herdsman. Farm manager.

These are some of the agricultural jobs listed via the government’s B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector.

The new online resource makes it easier to learn about jobs and careers in agriculture, while providing farmers, seafood businesses and food processors with a one-stop shop to support their hiring and planning needs.

The new B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector will showcase current job vacancies throughout the province, including those for crop harvesters, agrologists, large machinery operators and marketing specialists.

The site also has sector-specific information and guidance to support businesses as they adapt their recruitment and human resource management in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

“Many British Columbians are passionate about buying local and are looking towards careers in the agricultural, seafood and food processing sectors. We are making it easier for employers and employees to connect so we can fill vacancies and get more British Columbians working to put fresh and local food on our tables,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture.

“At the same time, we recognize the workforce challenges brought on by COVID-19 and are helping to address the need to establish a secure agricultural labour force so we can generate economic activity and maintain food security in our communities.”

The site will connect to agriculture, food processing, aquaculture and marine fisheries jobs posted on Work BC, industry sites and the BC Food and Beverage websites. It will also be a centralized source to find information and tools provided by B.C.’s industry groups.

The B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector site can be found at: www.bcagjobs.gov.bc.ca.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Employment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data
Next story
B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks

Just Posted

WHL hockey could hit the ice by Oct. 2

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Langley long-term care COVID-19 case was a transfer patient from Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health Authority releases more information about outbreak at Maple Hill

POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Langley Township mayor and council expect to vote on the matter in July

Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

Police awaiting results of autopsies on three found dead on weekend: IHIT

‘I’m still your neighbour’: Cpl. Kurt Neuman leaves prominent role as Aldergrove’s community cop

Aldergrove resident Kurt Neuman moves up RCMP ranks to B.C. sergeant of crime prevention services

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Government website connects people with agricultural jobs in B.C.

B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector showcases job vacancies, provides support for employers

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data

Racialized individuals often face discrimination in accessing health care

Lower childhood asthma rates from less prescribing of antibiotics: B.C. study

Children who were prescribed antibiotics as infants went on to develop asthma, study finds

B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks

Chief Willie Sellars said comments were shocking and disturbing

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

Most Read