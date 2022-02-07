Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Governments to announce recovery plan for B.C. agriculture industry after floods

Announcement billed as the largest recovery program for the sector in the province’s history

A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November.

The B.C. and federal agriculture ministers were scheduled to make an announcement, billing it as the largest recovery program for the sector in the province’s history.

Record rains combined with overflowing rivers in mid-November swamped farmland in several areas of southern B.C. and Vancouver Island.

In the Sumas Prairie, a prime agricultural area in Abbotsford, water flooded barns, fields and homes.

Thousands of animals were killed, most of them chickens and hogs, whose owners couldn’t rescue them before the water moved in.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has said the storms were the most costly severe weather event in B.C.’s history with an insured value loss of about $450 million, although that doesn’t factor in the damage to several highways and other infrastructure, or the cost to those who were uninsured.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Princeton flood donations released in massive giveaway

Agriculture

Previous story
Veterans Affairs poised to lose hundreds of staff hired to deal with claims backlog
Next story
TRAFFIC: Heavy traffic on westbound Highway 1 lanes from early morning crash

Just Posted

Ice Decor (Langley) employees Sergei Woewoda (front, left) and Isaac Woewoda (right) are joined by Vernon Winter Carnival ice sculpture competitor and volunteer Tyler Welfing in creating a 30-foot ice slide that will be among the features at the Carnival’s Winter Playground at the Vernon Army Camp. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
VIDEO: Langley ice creators slide into Vernon Winter Carnival

Philosophers’ Corner invites everyone in the community interested in though-provoking discussions and is organized through Kwantlen Polytechnic University. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s armchair philosophers invited to join online discussion

Elder crossing sign, first old one then the revised one. (TALK/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Upcoming webinar tackles ageism

There’s too much cash sloshing around right now. (Black Press Media files)
Painful Truth: There’s just too much money