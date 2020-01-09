Grab your shovels and salt: Snow expected Friday in the Lower Mainland

Dusting of snow forecast for low elevations

Environment Canada is urging those in the Lower Mainland to get their shovels ready for Friday morning, with forecasters calling for snow in even low-lying areas of the region.

A low-tracking southern weather pattern along B.C.’s coast will cause temperatures to hover near the freezing mark, the national weather agency said in a special weather bulletin Thursday morning.

While snowfall amounts will vary based on elevation and proximity to the ocean, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and higher elevations across Metro Vancouver could see five centimetres or more.

Strong southeasterly winds are also anticipated for cities near the Strait of Georgia.

“More snow is possible this weekend as a series of weather systems embedded in a cool northwest flow from the Gulf of Alaska moves ashore,” the weather statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Coquihalla Highway has seen upwards of 200 centimetres of snow since just before New Year’s Day, following a snowstorm that wreaked havoc on major highways across the interior. On Wednesday, the highway was closed for several hours so crews could conduct avalanche control.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
