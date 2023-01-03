B.C.’s first round of campsite reservations opened at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3. People can book four months ahead of their arrival date. (Credit: Pixabay/ chulmin1700)

Grab your weenie-roasting sticks, BC Parks’ campsite reservations are up for grabs

First round of camping reservations opened at 7 a.m. Jan. 3

B.C. campers itching to get into the woods can start making concrete plans.

The first round of BC Parks’ campsite reservations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 3), giving people a shot at some 10,000 reservable sites throughout the province.

This year, people can also book farther in advance. B.C. has changed its booking window from two months to four.

More options are available too. Three more campgrounds have been added to the site, including Gwillim Lake Park near Chetwynd, Yahk Park near the Kingsgate border crossing and Allison Lake Park near Princeton.

For those who miss out on their favourite spots during the first booking window, more campgrounds will become available throughout the year, and most offer first-come-first-served sites as well.

Most of the 23-kilometre Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park will remain closed throughout 2023, as a result of extreme weather in 2021. Just 14 sites at the Kinney Lake Campground will be up for grabs. Reservations for those will open at 7 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Reservations for all of 2023 at the Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit in Bowron Lake Provincial Park have been open since Dec. 1, 2022. BC Parks is reminding people the circuit should only be attempted by people with backcountry experience.

Sites across B.C. can be booked at camping.bcparks.ca.

Camping

