File photo.

File photo.

Grand Forks man allegedly assaults paramedics, takes up sword in armed stand-off

Police say the man had been serving house arrest for a prior conviction at the time of the alleged assault

A Grand Forks man remains in custody after he allegedly attacked paramedics and then engaged Mounties in an armed stand-off over the long weekend. The man was under house arrest at the time, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said paramedics were called to assist the man, 56, at a home on the 100-block of 81st Avenue at around 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The man then allegedly pushed, shoved and swung at two responding paramedics, who left the scene without serious injuries, according to Peppler and BC Emergency Health Services.

The man then “barricaded himself (alone) inside” the residence, surrounded by Grand Forks RCMP and an armed Conservation Officer for around two hours. In that time, Peppler said the man was seen coming in and out of the building while carrying a “medieval-looking sword.”

The man left the residence at around 3 p.m., when Peppler said he engaged Mounties in “a brief scuffle” and had to be subdued by a police Taser. He was then taken to hospital for a mental and physical check-up.

The man is being held in custody pending his next appearance at Grand Forks provincial court on Wednesday, Aug. 18. He had been serving house arrest stemming from a conviction for assaulting a police officer, impaired driving and dangerous driving, Pepler said.

He is being held on an alleged breach of the conditions related to his house arrest. In the meantime, Peppler said Mounties expect to recommend Crown charges against the man for assault, assaulting police officers and for “weapons-related offences.”

Mounties suspect the man had been drinking leading up to Saturday’s alleged attack.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume
Next story
UPDATE: 5 wildfires remain in Harrison Hot Springs area

Just Posted

Drew Michielsen (R) signed a young fan’s jersey at the Langley BMX track on Sunday, Aug. 1, her first day back from Tokyo where she rode into the finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley BMX Olympian Drew Mechielsen gets a big welcome home

Smoky skies were visible Aug. 1, 2021 in Chilliwack as the air quality advisory for the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland continues. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality advisory remains in place across Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

Dozens of fans took to the ice at George Preston arena in 2019 for the traditional post-game skate with the Langley Rivermen (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Five Langley teams and leagues benefit from latest grants announcement

Langley anti-bigotry activist Cran Campbell welcomed the federal government announcement on July 29 of new online anti-hate legislation, but he is concerned about the possibility of an election that could scuttle the plan. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Proposed new online hate laws welcomed by Langley anti-bigotry activist