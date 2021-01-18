A 79-year-old grandmother from Burnaby was arrested Saturday morning during a stand-in blockade of a Trans Mountain pipeline worksite. (Facebook/Maxine Kaufman-Lacusta)

A 79-year-old grandmother from Burnaby was arrested Saturday morning during a stand-in blockade of a Trans Mountain pipeline worksite. (Facebook/Maxine Kaufman-Lacusta)

Grandma, 79, charged in Burnaby for blockading Trans Mountain pipeline worksite

‘We give them as many chances as we can… the lady just decided to be arrested,’ says RCMP

A 79-year-old grandmother, Maxine Kaufman-Lacusta, was arrested Saturday while protesting the Burnaby expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

She’s now facing charges of criminal contempt.

Burnaby Mounties confirmed the arrest – in the 8000-block of Government Street – occurred after Kaufman-Lacusta participated in a worksite blockade.

“[Demonstrators] have a right to lawful, peaceful, and safe protest and the companies have a right to complete their work,” said Cpl. Michael Kalanj.

A court-ordered injunction enforced by police states that citizens cannot “obstruct, impede or otherwise prevent access to Trans Mountain work sites.”

Kaufman-Lacusta was read the court order aloud, police said, but allegedly refused to leave.

She was released on the site and is set to appear in court within a few weeks.

According to the Kaufman-Lacusta, demonstrators are planning to return to the Burnaby site at 7 a.m. on Jan. 23.

“We can’t allow this desecration of unceded traditional Tsleil-Waututh territory, pollution of salmon habitat, and endangering the safety of residents of the area proceed,” she posted publicly to Facebook.

This morning at the Greenway entrance off Government (just East of Cariboo) in Burnaby BC. TMX say they'll be working…

Posted by Maxine Kaufman-Lacusta on Saturday, January 16, 2021

protestRCMPTrans Mountain pipelineTransMountain

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service
Next story
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing, RCMP, Fort roads all discussed at Langley Township budget meeting

A Monday meeting touched on priorities for this year and beyond

When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Pandemic park closures spark artistic rock creations for retired Langley grandparents

Herb and Cherri Kwan started hiding painted rocks in Routley Park when playground closed

Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Parent Advisory Council raises concerns over Langley school district power outage response

Fifteen teachers at Shortreed Community School in Aldergrove staged a sit-in strike last Wednesday

Langley City Library (pictured) could be joined by another FVRL branch in Willoughby, as Township is set to hear from senior staff about ideas for a future site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Discussion on new Willoughby library starts in February

Township council will hear from staff on ideas for the first new library branch in years

The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times) The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
27-year-old taken to hospital after overnight targeted shooting in Langley

RCMP have not confirmed the incident is link to the Lower Mainland gang conflict

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

A female prisoner sent Langford police officers a thank-you card after she spent days in their custody. (Twitter/West Shore RCMP)
Woman gives Victoria-area jail 4.5-star review in handwritten card to police after arrest

‘We don’t often get thank you cards from people who stay with us, but this was sure nice to see’: RCMP

An elk got his antlers caught up in a zip line in Youbou over the weekend. (Conservation Officer Service Photo)
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Officials urge people to manage items on their property that can hurt animals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Canada released proposed regulations Jan. 2 for the fisheries minister to maintain Canada’s major fish stocks at sustainable levels and recover those at risk. (File photo)
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Three B.C. salmon stocks first in line for priority attention under proposed regulations

Most Read