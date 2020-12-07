Grandmother, grandson hit by vehicle in Langley

Injuries said to be minor; police issue reminder about pedestrian safety

A 61-year-old grandmother was hit by a vehicle while out walking with her grandson in Aldergrove on Friday, Dec. 4.

Langley RCMP said it was already dark out when the woman went out for a walk with her grandchild at 5 p.m.

When the pair stepped onto 268th Street in the 5900 block they were struck by a northbound vehicle.

The child was thrown from his bicycle and appeared fine but was transported to hospital for observation regardless.

His grandmother wasn’t so lucky. She hit her head on the windshield of the vehicle and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

She is listed in stable condition and her injuries are believed to be minor.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy issued a reminder about pedestrian road safety.

“Make sure they see you. Don’t step into the street until you can ensure approaching vehicles will stop. Make eye contact with the driver”

Dress to be seen. Wearing reflective clothing or using reflective gear makes it easier for drivers to see you.

“This is especially important this time of the year with our wet weather and extended dark hours.”

Always obey traffic signal devices, remove your headphones and never talk, text or use electronic devices in an intersection or while crossing

And always cross at designated crosswalks – never mid-block. Follow pedestrian signs and traffic signals and never cross once the signal has turned yellow or red.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyRCMP