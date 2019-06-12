Grass fire near Langley Airport

The fire was likely started by a homeless camp

Langley Township firefighters doused a grass fire near the Langley Regional Airport on Tuesday evening.

At about 9 p.m., people called in reports of a fire in the 21200 block of 56th Avenue, said deputy Township fire chief Russ Jenkins.

The fire was relatively quickly doused, and no one was injured, Jenkins said.

The cause may have been activity in a nearby homeless camp. Cooking fires in homeless camps have started a number of fires in recent years in Langley as the number of people sleeping on the streets and in the bush has passed 200.

The dry weather means grass fires can start easily and are more of a concern for firefighters, Jenkins said.

“Things are obviously getting a little dryer now,” Jenkins said.