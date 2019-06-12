Grass fire near Langley Airport

The fire was likely started by a homeless camp

Langley Township firefighters doused a grass fire near the Langley Regional Airport on Tuesday evening.

At about 9 p.m., people called in reports of a fire in the 21200 block of 56th Avenue, said deputy Township fire chief Russ Jenkins.

The fire was relatively quickly doused, and no one was injured, Jenkins said.

The cause may have been activity in a nearby homeless camp. Cooking fires in homeless camps have started a number of fires in recent years in Langley as the number of people sleeping on the streets and in the bush has passed 200.

The dry weather means grass fires can start easily and are more of a concern for firefighters, Jenkins said.

“Things are obviously getting a little dryer now,” Jenkins said.

Previous story
B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Just Posted

Grass fire near Langley Airport

The fire was likely started by a homeless camp

Adanacs hold the Langley Thunder to a season-low four goals

Record fell to 5-7 on the season with six games remaining

Langley Mustangs show they’re experts in their field

The Langley track club earned 20 medals at BC Elementary Track and Field Championships

Sports briefs: Thunder fall, Credo gets bronze and LOSC swimmers get gold

Round-up of local stories

Running away with medals: Langley teams excel at BC High School Track and Field Championships

Walnut Grove won first overall in seniors, Credo won first seniors gold in hurdles

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by TransLink bus in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Nine of 30 smuggling charges stayed against owner of inn on US-Canada border

January trial set on remaining 21 charges for Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Most Read