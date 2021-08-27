Green candidate makes second run in Langley-Aldergrove

Green candidate Kaija Farstad is running for a second time in the riding of Langley-Aldergrove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

“You’ll be glad to hear we’re re-using the signs from four — no, sorry — two years ago,” Farstad commented, a reference to the snap election being called two years early.

In her 2019 run in Langley-Aldergrove, the self-described “single mom, librarian, and activist” finished fourth, garnering 4,881 votes, or about eight per cent.

Successful litter clean along 208th today! Thanks to all the participants and the supportive drivers; we had a great time and collected a LOT of garbage! #cdnpoli #Elxn44 @CanadianGreens #LangleyAldergrove pic.twitter.com/tCPeulO8X7 — Kaija Farstad (@KaijaF) August 23, 2021

A Langley Advance Times candidate’s poll in 2019 showed Farstad supported a carbon tax, a ban on semi-automatic rifles or handguns, and a national pharmacare plan.

Farstad would have voted to cancel the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.

At the time, Farstad didn’t know if the federal government should commit to funding the SkyTrain extension as far as Langley, if the death penalty should be reinstated and if personal income taxes should be reduced.

She did not think immigration levels are too high, believed cell phone costs should be capped, and would support recall legislation for Members of Parliament.

Green Leader Annamie Paul launched her campaign emphasizing the need for urgent action on the climate crisis but she also joined the chorus denouncing Trudeau for calling an election amid the pandemic.

“We’re here because the Liberals have decided that they want all the power, that they want a majority and they think that now is the best time to get it,” said Paul at an event in the riding of Toronto Centre, where she is making her third attempt to win a seat in the Commons.

Going into the election, the Green party was dogged by controversy over attempts to oust leader Annamie Paul, who avoided a non-confidence vote shortly before the election as called when an arbitrator quashed the vote and called off a membership review.