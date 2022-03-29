Green grants offered in Township to fight climate change

The new Sustainability Grant is available for individuals or non-profits

Sustainability grants can go to a wide variety of local projects. (TOL/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A new program aimed at fighting climate change in Langley Township is offering a Sustainability Grant to residents and non-profit groups to start new environmental projects.

“Everyone who resides in the Township is welcome to apply for project-specific grant funding to aid in the fight against climate change,” said Sarah Maleska, the Township’s sustainability programs specialist. “When we act together, even small efforts can make a big difference in our neighbourhoods. By introducing the Sustainability Grant, we want to help our communities take on forward-thinking projects and initiatives that benefit the environment and plan for the future.”

Projects from community gardens to fruit tree pick-and-shares, educational programs and workshops, or neighbourhood celebrations focused on sustainability are among the types of projects that will be considered.

Ideas that demonstrate socially-equitable project planning and clearly outline alignment with the Township’s Climate Action Strategy and Sustainability Charter will be prioritized.

In 2021, the Township council unanimously approved the Climate Action Strategy.

It details over 140 actions, all aimed at ensuring the Township is equipped to minimize CO2 emissions and maximize resilience to the effects of a changing climate.

The ultimate goal is to achieve net-zero emission status by 2050.

Creating a community grant program that is focused solely on sustainability is also one of the strategy’s goals.

This year’s version of the Sustainability Grant is a pilot program, and future versions will be considered after this round of grants has been given out.

The call for Sustainability Grant applications begins Friday, April 1 and takes place through Sunday, May 15.

Grants of up to $500 are available for resident-led projects, while grants of up to $2,000 are available for those led by eligible organizations and community groups.

Residents are encouraged to team up with friends and neighbours to coordinate and undertake grant projects, as resident-led projects require a co-applicant. Businesses and for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply for a grant.

Those interested in applying for a Sustainability Grant can visit tol.ca/SGPP to find the application form and learn more about the program. The webpage also details full eligibility requirements, a budgeting worksheet, and checklist to help applicants begin planning their project.

To learn more about the Township of Langley’s actions against climate change, visit tol.ca/climateaction.

