GRID: Langley City candidates answer series of questions

How the election topics were presented to each candidate ahead of the Oct. 15 election

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Langley make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in the Langley Advance Times print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

Click their names below to see any long-form answers they may have offered to the presented questions.

CITY MAYORALTY CANDIDATES:

• Nathan Pachal

• Val van den Broek

CITY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES:

• Paul Albrecht

• Shelley Coburn

• Gurjit Dhillon

• Jennifer Elderkin

• Jeff Jacobs

• Teri James

• Delaney Mack

• Gayle Martin

• Cherise Okeymow

• Mike Solyom

• David Stingl

• Rudy Storteboom

• Rosemary Wallace

• Leith White

Election 2022Langley