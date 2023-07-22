Grieving father frustrated by lack of action in wake of killings

Calling for measures to get homeless off the street

About a year before he was murdered in the July 25, 2022 mass shooting in Langley, Steven Furness (inset) took a trip with his father Stewart to Mount Seymour. It’s one of Stewart’s favourite pictures of his son. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s mass shooting spree on July 25, 2022, left Steven Furness and Paul Wynn dead, and two others injured. The Langley Advance Times reconnects with victims’ families and first responders on the shooting’s first anniversary.

.

About a year before he was killed in the July 25 mass shooting in Langley, Steven Furness took a trip with his father, Stewart, to Mount Seymour.

A photo from the day shows him smiling and looking relaxed. It’s one of Stewart’s favourite pictures of his late son.

“He was happy that day, because he loved snowboarding,” Stewart recalled.

“Steven, in some ways, could often be a very happy person, despite the misery of his life,” said Dad, noting his son struggled with mental health issues and addiction most of his life.

About a year before he was murdered in the July 25, 2022 mass shooting in Langley, Steven Furness took a trip with his father Stewart to Mount Seymour. It’s one of Stewart’s favourite pictures of his son. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Stewart said he did everything he could to help his son.

“If he got soaking wet in the winter time, he would give me a call, and I would bring him some dry clothes and take the wet ones home,” Stewart recalled.

“As a parent of an addict, I was never sure if I would ever see him again,” Stewart added.

“I could never be certain,” he said, noting when he got the news that his son had been shot, it wasn’t the shock it would have been for other parents.

In the year since, Stewart has been trying to find out why it happened, and has been told it will probably be at least another year before a coroner’s inquest is held – if at all.

He’s reviewed the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) report that found the RCMP officer who killed the shooter likely “saved many lives, including his own,” a conclusion Stewart emphatically agrees with.

“He did the right thing,” Stewart said.

“I have the highest regard for the police.”

He’s also spoken with one of the shooting victims, the man who survived being wounded by the gunman, who described to Stewart how he grappled for the weapon after he was shot in the leg.

And he’s heard rumours that he believes to be credible, that the gunman was having mental health issues, “a complete breakdown” before he went on his rampage.

READ ALSO: Father of Langley mass shooting victim lobbies for new homeless shelter

Stewart is frustrated by the response to his campaign to get a low-barrier homeless shelter to help get people off the streets in the wake of the shootings.

At a Langley City council meeting on Jan. 16, Stewart told councillors that while municipal powers are limited when it comes to homelessness, the City could rent space for a low-barrier homeless shelter as a “stop-gap measure,” adjusting zoning and bylaw regulations to make it possible.

“We all bring our pets in for the evening, but we leave our homeless out in the rain. This is wrong,” Stewart told councillors.

Several months later, he’s had a few meetings. But none of it, he said, has made a difference.

“I’ve achieved nothing,” he said.

Besides housing, Stewart said what is desperately needed is quicker treatment for addicts like his son, who face long waits to get in when they finally go to get help.

“They have nothing to offer except, ‘come back in three months’,” Stewart commented. “[An addict is] going to be dead in three months.”

.

• Stay tuned for more

.

LangleyMass shootings