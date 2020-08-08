Langley’s Donald Pilon was the point person for a group of work pals who always buy lottery tickets together. They won $145,000. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Group of Langley co-workers wins $145K with Lotto Max

Everyone was on days off when they heard the news they’d won the lottery

Langley Lotto Max player Donald Pilon said he “screamed for joy and jumped up and down” when he checked his group’s Lotto Max ticket from June 30, and he realized they’d won $145,054.

Pilon, who purchased the ticket at Delta Self Serve on 120th Street, is the “captain” of his group of work pals who buys tickets together.

He’d just arrived home when he checked the winning ticket on his BCLC Lotto! App, and realized their good fortune.

“I sent a message to the group lottery chat to tell them that we had won,” Pilon said, noting they were all on days off.

“They were all super excited,” he said.

The group of winners say they feel “very fortunate,” and plan to get together to celebrate the win.

Lottery players who are part of a group should always appoint someone to coordinate collecting participant’s money, buying the group’s tickets, tracking group winnings and posting results, suggested B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) media relations officer Andrea Fuoco.

When purchasing as a group, it’s always a good idea to have a record of which group members have contributed to the ticket purchases. In fact, she said, BCLC has a group play agreement form on bclc.com to make it easier to manage group play.

Last year, more than $1 billion generated by BCLC gambling activities went back into health care, education, and community groups across B.C.

