(Canadian Press photo)

Group says 78 women, girls, killed across Canada in last six months

Nearly one-in-six of the women were Indigenous

A research group is hoping to draw more attention to femicide — the killing of women and girls — by publicly disclosing the names of Canadian victims.

The Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability issued a listing this week of 78 victims identified through media reports across the country in the first half of 2018.

The list reads like a journalistic catalogue of violence against women and girls, mostly domestic in nature, identifying victims by age, location and name, where possible. In a number of cases, however, the names are missing.

“This is largely due to a growing trend in some jurisdictions not to release names of victims,” the observatory said in a report on its website.

“We feel it is still important to include an entry for this individual to remember her as a femicide victim.”

The majority of cases were reported in Ontario, followed by Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta.

Of the 78 victims counted, 12 of them are listed as Indigenous — a factor the report’s authors said was important to highlight, “given the high risks faced by Indigenous women and girls and the ongoing national inquiry into this situation.”

READ MORE: Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

READ MORE: Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

But the authors note such cases are often under-counted because media reports, on which the numbers are based, don’t always include details such as ethnicity.

The observatory was established last year by the University of Guelph’s Centre for the Study of Social and Legal Responses to Violence with a goal of documenting femicide cases and the responses to those deaths by governments and other institutions.

There were several media reports from January through June of this year of “suspicious deaths” or disappearances of women and girls that have not been included in the report, along with deaths resulting from auto accidents or other clearly random acts, said the report’s authors.

However, the report said the number of victims could be revised upwards, depending on the outcomes of investigations into those deaths.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in Langley, Maple Ridge
Next story
Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

Just Posted

BREAKING: Thai cave rescue diver attended Langley high school

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Ten-year-old steps into broadcast booth for Langley Thunder’s game

Port Coquitlam’s Keagan Winterlik is invited to commentate at the Langley Events Centre Wednesday.

Council misses deadline to tighten sign rules in Langley Township

Council had wanted to cut the use of signs to 20 days.

Langley track member just seconds shy of gold medal

Trinity Western alum Regan Yee took silver at the Canadian Track and Field Championships.

Neighbours push back on Langley condo complex

Some residents don’t want the six-storey condos in their neighbourhood.

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

Three levels of government need to act say MP, MLA

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Federal Finance Department at risk of big-impact cyberattack, say internal documents

The federal Finance Department faces a moderate risk of a cyberattack that could deliver a significant blow to its ability to carry out some crucial government operations.

Land sale went through under market value, B.C. auditor confirms

No bias or bid rigging found, NDP government hiring consultant

Most Read