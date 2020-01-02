Grouse Mountain, located just outside of North Vancouver. (Pixabay)

Grouse Mountain ski resort purchased by B.C.-based Northland Properties

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s top natural tourist attractions

Grouse Mountain Resort in North Vancouver has been purchased by Northland Properties Corp., a British Columbia-based company that owns restaurants, hotels and the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

Northland announced in a news release Thursday that it had entered into an agreement to buy the resort from CM (Canada) Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Northland President Tom Gaglardi says they’re excited about the acquisition because of their strong family and company roots in Vancouver.

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s top natural tourist attractions, drawing 1.3 million guests annually for skiing, hiking and other year-round cultural or outdoor activities.

Northland also owns Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing operations in B.C.

ALSO READ: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

The McLaughlin family sold the resort to CM just two years ago and Northland didn’t disclose the sale price in this latest agreement.

The Canadian Press

Most Read