Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case at South Surrey border crossing

Counts still outstanding in connection with Peace Arch Park operation

A 62-year-old Vancouver man, accused of involvement in an operation smuggling Chinese migrants into Canada through Peace Arch Park, has pleaded guilty to four out of seven charges against him.

The National Post reported that Michael Kong pleaded guilty to the charges during his appearance in B.C. Provincial Court in Richmond on July 29.

The guilty plea was entered just before a trial on the charges was set to begin. One of the remaining charges is still in dispute and could proceed to trial, and a sentencing hearing is not expected to be scheduled until that count is resolved.

Kong was arrested last September and charged under section 117 of the federal Immigration and Refugee Protection Act with seven counts related to human smuggling between 2014 and 2015, allegedly involving 34 migrants.

Canadian Border Services Agency investigators allege that an operation in which Chinese nationals flew to the U.S. on valid travel visas – then were transported to Peace Arch Park, where they were guided across the border to waiting vehicles – may have smuggled more than 900 migrants into Canada between 2011 and 2016.

Of these, approximately 300 are believed to have filed refugee claims in Canada.

Previous story
Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers
Next story
BC SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Just Posted

Reservoir taking shape in Willougbhy

Once finished, people will be able to use the reservoir as a viewing platform

Langley’s Darvill hits grand slam as Canadian baseball team beats Colombia 10-3 at Pan Ams

Several B.C. athletes competing in Lima, Peru

Langley hosting national community basketball tourney

The girls tournament wrapped up Thursday while the boys play Friday to Monday at the LEC.

Crime Briefs: Do you recognize any of the suspects caught on camera round Langley?

From meat to clothes to skincare products, police are investigating a wide variety of thefts

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford was man in 50s, police say

Police say a commercial vehicle ‘struck a pedestrian in the roadway’ around 7 p.m.

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

UPDATE: Victim named in fatal drive-thru shooting in South Surrey

Police say suspects initially fled from the scene

Most Read