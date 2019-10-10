This Jeep was behind police tape when a double shooting took place in rural Langley Sept. 1, 2017. Travis MacPhail was charged with two counts of second degree murder. (Langley Advance Times files)

Guilty plea in Langley double homicide

The suspect arrested near the scene of a 2017 slaying has pleaded guilty

Travis MacPhail has pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of Brandy Petrie, 34, and Avery Levely-Flesher, 20, slain two years ago in rural Langley.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near the intersection of 232nd Street and 64th Avenue on the morning of Sept. 1, 2017, at about 5:30 a.m.

MacPhail was 21 years old at the time of the double murder. He was arrested nearby, and was known to police but did not have a criminal record at the time.

Officers described the killings as targeted, but not linked to other murders.

“IHIT acknowledges the excellent work of our investigators and partners as well as our partnership with Crown Counsel,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “It is our sincere hope that the news of the guilty pleas will help the affected families move forward in their healing process.”

Sentencing is expected sometime in February next year.

In addition to the murders, MacPhail was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said that the sexual assault charge was unrelated to the murder charges and was linked to a different victim.

