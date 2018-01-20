Guilty plea issued in case where man, 86, was assaulted and robbed

A man who was charged in 2016 in relation to the assault and robbery of an 86-year-old Abbotsford resident pleaded guilty Thursday to just one of the six charges he faced.

Hughie Dean Stump, 46, pleaded guilty in Abbotsford provincial court to break-and-enter, while the remaining counts are expected to be stayed at sentencing: aggravated assault, robbery, possession of stolen property, theft of credit card, and use of stolen credit card.

A spokesman with the B.C. Prosecution Service said he could not comment at this time on why Stump has pleaded guilty to only one of the charges, as the case is still before the courts.

Stump was charged the day after an incident on July 12, 2016 in which a senior man was followed to his apartment complex in the 2800 block of Clearbrook Road.

Police at the time said the suspect entered the man’s suite, assaulted him and rummaged through his home, leaving with a wallet and jewelry.

The 86-year-old was left bleeding on the ground for 40 minutes, until his wife arrived home and discovered him there.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for bruises and lacerations to his face and an injury to his shoulder.

Abbotsford police reviewed surveillance footage from the building and tracked the victim’s credit card. When the card was used at a local business, police moved to the area and recognized the man from the footage.

A pre-sentence report with a psychiatric component has been ordered, and Stump next appears in court Jan. 22 to set a date for his sentencing hearing.

He also has charges of robbery and assault causing bodily harm that are still before the courts from an incident that occurred June 16, 2016 in Abbotsford.