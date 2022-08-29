(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Guilty plea on multiple charges in death of Harrison Mills boy

Sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 8

An individual has pleaded guilty to charges associated with the 2021 death of an 11-year-old Harrison Mills boy.

The accused pleaded guilty in Chilliwack provincial court on Aug. 26 to manslaughter and “discharging an air gun with intent to wound,” according to Court Services Online records.

A sentencing hearing including a pre-sentence report is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Neither the accused nor the victim can be named due to a publication ban.

RELATED: Harrison Mills boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

In Feb. 2021, the Agassiz RCMP were called to a home in Harrison Mills to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service with a medical emergency involving the boy, who was hospitalized due to extensive injuries and later died.

IHIT was called in to take over the investigation.

– with files from Grace Kennedy

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizCrimeHarrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shell Canada signs deal with Kitselas Geothermal in northwest B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Flag raised on Parliament Hill to honour residential school survivors

Just Posted

Two excavators were knocking down walls at the former Aldergrove Mall on Saturday, Aug. 18, clearing the way for a new development. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Mall walls come down as demolition continues

A Langley school zone sign. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
OUR VIEW: Schools need more space, fast

Langley’s Lotus Jia entertained the crowd at the PNE in the musical safari adventure “Action Austin.” The show is among dozens of family friendly attractions at the 112th edition of the annual fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: PNE remains summer-ending tradition for many in Langley

Multiple police units were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police said a drug user triggered the smoke alarm and set off water sprinklers. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)
Updated: Police swarm Walnut Grove hotel, cordon off parking lot

Pop-up banner image