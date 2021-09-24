Gun thrown in dumpster after assault in Maple Ridge

Police still looking for one suspect, asking for more witnesses

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for more witnesses to come forward after an assault on Sept. 23. (Special to The News)

One man is in custody while another is at large after an assault Thursday afternoon in Maple Ridge.

At around noon on Sept. 23, Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to an assault in progress where they were informed two men had forced their way into a residence in the 23000 block of 117 Avenue.

During the assault on another man a hand gun was produced, however, no shots were fired.

The suspects then fled the area in a white BMW, colliding with three other vehicles in the 22200 block of Lougheed Highway, that rendered their vehicle inoperable.

A foot chase ensued with police when the two men abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot in opposite directions. During the foot chase, police witnessed one of the suspects attempt to dump the gun in a dumpster and were able to safely recover it.

Many people were able to help police by telling them what direction the suspects were running, said Sgt. Amanda Harnett with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

“While we absolutely, one hundred percent, always advise citizens to not engage and stay safely out of a police situation, we are thankful for our citizens looking out for us and helping in the way they did,” said Harnett.

The RCMP’s Air Services helicopter, the Integrated Police Dog Services, along with multiple Ridge Meadows RCMP units were called to the incident.

One man was arrested and is in custody and a second man is at large, said police.

“This was an isolated incident and RCMP does not feel the general public is at risk,” said Harnett.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event who have not already provided information to police to call 604-463-6251 and refer to file # 2021-19530.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2000.00 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Thankfully, there were no significant injuries to the occupants of the innocent bystander vehicles,” added Harnett.

Maple RidgeRCMP