Gunfire in downtown Langley City Sunday

Langley RCMP responded to reports of gunfire in Langley City on Sunday afternoon. (Ken Enns/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Shots were fired in a downtown Langley City neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, but police haven’t located any injured victims or damaged vehicles.

Reports came in around 4 p.m. of shots being fired near 201A Street and 53A Avenue, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

One nearby resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said he believed the shots came from a local building he identified as a “drug house.”

The witness claimed the shots were directed at a van outside, which sped away.

“That’s when the police immediately swarmed the whole building,” said the witness.

Police could not confirm that the shots came from inside a building.

Officers are looking for a van that apparently sped away from the scene, but it’s not known how the vehicle might have been connected to the incident, said Largy.

“I don’t have any information to indicate that’s what happened,” she said of the witness’s scenario.

Several people were handcuffed in the aftermath of the incident.

As of early this week, police were still interviewing witnesses. So far, no one has come forward to admit being the target of the shooting.