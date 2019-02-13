Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at dinner time into a San Diego restaurant, but no one was hurt in what police said was an “amazing” outcome.

Police recovered at least 19 shell casings after the shooting Tuesday outside the restaurant in the city’s Hillcrest neighbourhood.

“It’s quite a blessing when that much, that hail of gunfire that went out, there was nobody hit,” police Lt. Andra Brown told the San Diego Union-Tribune .

It’s “amazing that nobody was hurt,” she said.

READ MORE: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

Police detained a suspect about 20 minutes later and found the discarded gun nearby. A motive had not been determined.

The attack occurred in a busy area of bars and restaurants.

READ MORE: FBI releases sketches of suspected victims of serial killer

Police said they did not have the exact number of patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Some people reported being hit by shattered glass.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Apple lawyer accused of profiting from confidential info
Next story
Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Just Posted

Langley chamber launches ‘modern’ website; plans 2019 events

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has a new, user-friendly, and informational website.

Aldergrove fire false alarm: ‘just smoke from the crematorium’

Reports of a structure fire at Station Road and Fraser Highway were called in Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

Suspect sought after seven-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

A man made sexually explicit comments to the girl while she was riding the train with her mom

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

UBC team tackles psychological impact of floods, fires in Okanagan

Researchers from UBCO are undertaking research on the impacts of flooding and fires on people

Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

Most Read