Photo by Dale Klippenstein.

Teen gunmen arrested after holdup at illegal cannabis shop in Abbotsford

Two men demanded cash and weed before taking off on foot

Two 18-year-old males have been arrested for sticking up an unlicensed dispensary and taking off with cash and marijuana.

Around 8 p.m., Jan. 22, the two suspects concealing their faces entered the business, pulled guns, demanded weed and money and took off on foot.

Abbotsford police officers were able to quickly locate and arrest and the two young men without further incident. They remain in custody.

Last night, police executed a search warrant on at least one house, where two firearms and stolen property were recovered.

