Guns, Christmas presents stolen in recent Langley crimes

Police are also looking for the rightful owner of a dunk tank

Stolen rifles, stolen Christmas presents, and a recovered dunk tank are among the thefts and frauds currently under investigation by the Langley RCMP.

The rifle incident took place between Nov. 13 and 14 in the underground parking lot of a Langley City building, said detachment spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

A man and a woman were caught on camera linked to the theft the rifles,w hich were a T3X 243 Winchester, and a 1022 Ruger.

Police are also looking for a number of other suspects. Scroll down to see photos of all the suspects.

• Two men allegedly broke into storage lockers in a residential condo in Langley City on Nov. 18, and took almost $1,000 worth of Christmas gifts.

• Someone stole a complete set of tires and rims worth $20,000 from a vehicle at the Willowbrook Chrysler car dealership overnight Nov. 11 or early Nov. 12.

• Two men used a stolen credit card at a Langley 7-Eleven on Nov. 13. Both men are Caucasian and in their 50s. The first man has grey hair and a heavy build, and was wearing a black zip-up jacket, black T-shirt and black pants. The second man was wearing glasses, had a grey goatee and a medium build. He was wearing a black toque, a grey hoodie, and black pants.

• A man stole alcohol from the Willoughby Liquor Store on Nov. 7. The suspect is Caucasian, in his 20s to early 30s, and was wearing a black ballcap, a black hoodie, blue jeans, and running shoes. He was seen leaving on a “rickety old black bike,” said Largy.

• A woman allegedly stole makeup from the Willowbrook Shopper’s Drug Mart on Dec. 2. The suspect is Caucasian, 5’9”, possibly in her mid-30s, with reddish brown hair and a slightly heavier build. She was wearing a black toque, black jacket, red sweater, and track pants with a stripe down the leg.

• A woman allegedly stole electronics and a pair of green boots at the Willowbrook Superstore on Dec. 2.

• A man allegedly used counterfeit cash at the Willoughby Save-On-Foods on Dec. 3. He was wearing a blue Oakley baseball cap, white sunglasses, a black jacket and shirt, and black and white Adidas athletic pants and black and white Nike shoes, and was carrying a blue backpack.

• Finally, police are looking for the rightful owner of a dunk tank that was found abandoned in the Willoughby area. Police have searched their database but have no reports of a stolen dunk tank right now. If someone is missing their dunk tank, they can call the police to get it returned.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip on CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting www.solvecrime.ca.

