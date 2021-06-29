Weapons, drugs and stolen property sized during raid on Langley City condo

All occupants said to be known to police

A raid on a Langley City condo seized multiple weapons, drugs and stolen property.

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the Langley RCMP Strike Force, with the assistance of the Drug Section, executed a search warrant at a condominium residence in Langley City on June 23.

Located in the 20100 block of 54A Avenue, the condo was occupied by two males and five females.

“All the occupants were known to police,” Largy said.

The warrant was related to weapons which were located in the residence, which included a sawed-off shotgun (dismantled), a Ruger .22 rifle, a Walther pellet gun, a GSG-15 semi-automatic .22 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pellet pistol.

As well, stolen property, body armour, a homemade stun gun, brass knuckles and drugs were also found.

A recovered stolen mountain bike has already been returned to its’ rightful owner.

Drugs seized are believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine worth over $10,000.

The occupants were detained for the duration of the search and the investigation is ongoing, Largy said.

Langley CityRCMPstreet drugs