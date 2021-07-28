Guns, knives seized by anti-gang officers in Langley arrest

Anti-gang officers seized these weapons after they recognized a vehicle as being associated with a recent break in. (CFSEU)

Anti-gang police seized a shotgun, a rifle, multiple knives, and a radio jammer during the search of a suspicious truck in Langley earlier in July.

Officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), with the unit’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team noticed a silver SUV parked at a business in the 21600 block of Fraser Highway. The officers recognized the SUV as one that was linked to a previous break and enter where several guns were stolen.

When officers approached the SUV, one man got out and immediately gave up.

The other one tried to run for it, and was chased and taken into custody, said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, spokesperson for the CFSEU.

The officers seized a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with the stock sawed off, a Lakefield Mk2 22. LR bolt action rifle with a loaded magazine, a spring assisted knife and three fixed-blade knives, the radio jammer, and 12 shotgun shells.

Both men have been released pending further investigation and possible criminal charges.

“CFSEU-BC utilizes intelligence to proactively deploy our UGET teams throughout the Province seven days a week enhancing public safety,” said Superintendent Bill Spearn, Operations Support Officer for CFSEU. “We are very pleased that officers were able to take these dangerous weapons, firearms and associated ammunition off the streets.”

