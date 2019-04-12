Gurney, $800 coffee maker among items stolen by Langley thieves

Police have released surveillance photos of suspects in recent investigations

Two suspects who allegedly took a gurney from a thrift store.

Two men who stole a gurney from a thrift store and a man who made off with a coffee maker are on the radar of the Langley RCMP, as more photos of suspects in recent scams and thefts were released Thursday.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance photos to call the police or CrimeStoppers, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Recent incidents include:

• Two men allegedly made off with a gurney from the Mission Thrift Store in Langley City on March 27th.

• A man allegedly stole an $800 coffee maker from the London Drugs on April 1. The man was seen leaving in a Honda Accord. He is described as Caucasian, of medium build, about 50 years old, with short, shaved brown hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing a black shirt, faded black jeans and black shoes.

• A woman allegedly used stolen credit and debit cards to buy items at Mark’s Work Wearhouse and Shoppers Drug Mart on March 21. She is described as blonde, 5’8” and 37 years old.

• A woman allegedly used stolen identification to cash a cheque at the Money Mart outlet in Langley on March 26th.

• A man allegedly made off with items from the Shoppers Drug Mart in Langley City on March 31st. The man is Caucasian, 6’2”, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair, and he was wearing a black jacket and blue pants.

• A man allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Langley Petro Canada gas station on April 3.

Anyone with information on the suspects can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Langley RCMP are looking for a suspect who allegedly made off with an $800 coffee maker.

A suspect in a theft at Shoppers Drug Mart.

A suspect who allegedly used stolen cards to buy items in Langley stores.

A suspect who allegedly used a stolen card at a Langley gas station.