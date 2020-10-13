Environment Canada has issued wind warning Tuesday for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

“Gusty” was the operative word early Tuesday morning in the widespread wind warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound.

“A rapidly intensifying low pressure system” was on its way to Vancouver Island and expected to cross the area south of Port Hardy, according to the Environment Canada weather alert of Oct. 13.

As the low approached the lower section of B.C., winds would be coming out of the southeast along with some rain showers. Areas of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia, and Bowen Island will see winds of 50 to 70 km/h from the southeast.

Winds will abruptly switch from southeasterly to very strong, gusty southwesterly winds late in the morning. Widespread winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

In the upper regions it means snow will continue for several highway passes this morning. Snow levels have lowered to near 1000 metres and snow has begun overnight. The snow will change over to rain later this morning as snow levels rise.

For Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): Another 5 cm is expected this morning.

For Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): 10 cm is expected this morning. Snow will change to rain late this morning, but will switch back to flurries near the summit overnight. An additional 10 cm is possible near the summit tonight.

For Surrey Lake Summit on the Coquihalla (Merritt to Kamloops): 5 cm is expected this morning.

Howe Sound will see winds shift to southerly inflow 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h in the morning.

The wind will die down this evening, but in the meantime officials warned that: “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters.”

READ MORE: Power down in last winter’s wind storm

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shot brings Langley RCMP to Brookswood Sunday afternoon
Next story
Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Just Posted

A record-setting four touchdowns in one game by B.C. football star Chase Claypool

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident becomes first Steelers rookie to hit mark

‘This is my shot’: Langley’s Jeremy Kennedy looks for MMA title with UFC rival Bellator

The 15-2 featherweight, 28, has had a ‘crazy’ 2020 due to COVID-caused quarantine

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

SHARE: True signs that fall is here

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

LETTER: Money is too tight to Langley reopen pools right now

A local letter writer is concerned about a possible seven per cent tax hike to fund pool opening

Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

VIDEO: Large fire breaks out in New Westminster industrial area

The blaze is the second large fire in New Westminster in the past month

Tourists face $400 fines for reportedly using 1 parking pass for 5 motorcycles in Harrison

Visitor to Harrison Hot Springs calls the fairness of bylaws into question

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

Most Read