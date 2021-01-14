H.D. Stafford Middle School records another COVID-19 exposure

This is the second reported case since resumption of classes in January

H.D. Stafford Middle School has recorded its second COVID-19 exposure since the resumption of classes in January. (Google Map)

H.D. Stafford Middle School has posted its second COVID-19 exposure since the resumption of classes in January.

In a social media post shared Wednesday night the Langley School District announced they had sent a letter to families to alert them “that a person within the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The infected individual was at the school located at 20441 Grade Cres. on Jan. 12, according to Fraser Health.

Earlier, the health authority confirmed the school also recorded an exposure on Jan. 6.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the HD Stafford Middle School community today. Thank you to staff, Fraser Health, and families for your support. Read on the school or District website here: https://t.co/xRiIPeE3BG #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/1ZH37AbY6w — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 14, 2021

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” Fraser Health said in the letter sent to families.

Should any individual require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, they will be directly contacted by Public Health.

READ MORE: Survey says: Langley teachers tired one year into COVID-19 battle

The health agency asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” they said.

Other Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list include Aldergrove Community Secondary for exposures from Jan. 5 to 8; D.W. Poppy Secondary for an exposure on Jan. 6; and independent Langley schools Credo Christian Elementary for an exposure on Jan. 8, and Credo Christian High School for exposures on Jan. 6, 7 and 8.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District