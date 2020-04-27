Haida Gwaii residents gather near the Skidegate BC Ferries terminal to block visitors from the mainland amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Haida Gwaii has shut its doors to visitors to avoid overwhelming its healthcare system.

The move came Monday (April 27) as residents, including Village of Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen, Skidegate Band Chief Councillor Billy Yovanovich and other public officials set up a protest in Skidegate. More than 60 people waited at the Haida Heritage Centre for traffic to come from the ferry terminal on Monday afternoon.

“I want to make it clear that we want to do this peacefully,” was shouted out from the crowd. Protesters were drumming, singing and holding signs that say “no trespassing” and other messages in local Indigenous languages.

“We want to detain them here, we don’t want to shame them,” he said of the visitors.

“We want to put our foot down and say enough.”

Skidegate Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Kyle Marshall said the ferry from Prince Rupert was expected to carry a mix of Haida Gwaii residents, essential workers to clean up a diesel spill and visitors. In the end, there were no visitors. Protesters began to disperse at around 3:30 p.m.

A notice issued Monday by the Gaw Tlagee Emergency Operations Centre said visitors would be blocked until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, including the second wave of infections.

The islands’ healthcare system cannot handle extra people, the notice read.

“The communities of Haida Gwaii are no longer welcoming or serving visitors and people who are not full-time residents of Haida Gwaii,” the notice read.

“Visitors will be asked to return immediately to the ferry and wait for the next one.”

Monday’s blockade follows an “information checkpoint” set up in early April to to stop the spread of COVID-19 by the Skidegate Band. Marshall said Monday’s protest could be the first of many

Sgt. Greg Willcocks of the Queen Charlotte RCMP said police are aware of the protest but do not have the jurisdiction to send people back.

When provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about the protests Monday afternoon, she said Indigenous communities “have the ability and the authority to make decisions for their communities.”

READ MORE: ‘Drive right through’: Skidegate Emergency Operations Centre erects checkpoint for non-residents

More to come.

BCFerriesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Researchers scramble to inform doctors of COVID-19 risk to LGBTQ
Next story
Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

Just Posted

Langley firefighters answer call for volunteers at Meals on Wheels

Township crews donated $2,500 to local charity

Mounties impounded cars of Lower Mainland speeders

Empty roads have attracted drivers going far, far too fast

Co-founder of Wagner Hills rehab centre in Langley falls victim to phone hacker

Helmut Boehm is speaking out to alert other possible victims

Langley news media, reporter honoured by peers

News industry lauds efforts of rebranded paper, and young journalist during online provincial awards

LETTER: Langley hospital worker shares ‘huge thank you’ for public support

‘I want them to know that it would be much harder without them…’ says LMH staffer

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Body of missing New Westminster woman found along Fraser River shoreline: police

Nirla Sharma had gone missing in February

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Man who killed Abbotsford teen in 2005 loses bid to appeal conviction

Dustin Moir previously had two trials for the murder of Chelsey Acorn, 14, near Hope

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Most Read