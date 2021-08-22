Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

More than 12,000 people were injured and nearly 53,000 homes destroyed

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation’s southwestern peninsula.

READ MORE: Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Haiti

Previous story
People’s Party left out of federal leaders’ debate; 5 parties will participate
Next story
Ministers defend evacuation efforts in Afghanistan amid dire security challenges

Just Posted

A local letter writer advocates for changes in how people live so children have a better future. (Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley grandmother concerned for the future

Langley’s Rose Chen took top honours and punched her ticket to the national championship as Canada’s major finale for 12U golfers crowned six Maple Leaf Junior (MJT) Mini Tour National Champions at the Tsawwassen Springs course in Delta. (MJT)
Langley’s Chen takes top title at MJT Mini Tour in Delta

Canadians will have a chance to vote in a federal election scheduled for Sept. 20, 2021. [Black Press Media]
OUR VIEW: Is this the right time for a federal election?

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Council divided on effectiveness of Township climate control actions