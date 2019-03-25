Half million dollars change Langley couple’s life

A Walnut Grove couple picked up their windfall last week. They won $500,000 on the Daily Grand Lottery on Valentine’s Day. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

A trip to Rome, and a choice between upgrading their Langley home or maybe even moving to Kelowna are all possibilities for a local couple who recently won half a million dolllars.

Walnut Grove’s Richard and Frances Laidlaw are glad they said ‘yes’ to the Extra when buying their Daily Grand lottery ticket at their neighbourhood Town Pantry last month. Turned out when Valentine’s Day rolled around, they won big by matching all four Extra numbers on the day’s draw.

“This will change our lives a whole lot,” Richard said when picking up their winnings this past week. “We are very fortunate.”

Admittedly, the Laidlaws had been contemplating moving because they couldn’t afford the necessary upgrades to their existing home.

Therefore, this life-changing win comes at a good time for the Laidlaws.

“We have always dreamed of upgrading our house,” Richard elaborated, but now they’re pondering renovations or buying a new home in the B.C. Interior.

“We were actually thinking about moving to Kelowna and this makes it even more possible,” he added.

A bit of travel is also in the works for this Langley couple.

“We are already so fortunate,” said Frances who has her sights on Italy. “This money will help us go on a cruise and maybe even visit Rome.”

The pair has been playing Daily Grand lottery since it started and always uses Quick Pick when choosing numbers.

“It really is great,” Frances said. “We bought them from day one and we don’t intend to stop.”