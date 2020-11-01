VIDEO: Halloween night fire in Aldergrove

One of several in Langley possibly triggered by fireworks

At 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2020, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a possible house fire in the 27300 block of 34th Ave in Aldergrove. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Halloween fireworks are considered the likely culprit in an early morning Aldergrove fire.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 1, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a possible house fire in the 27300 block of 34th Ave in Aldergrove.

Crews from Aldergrove, Murrayville and Otter fire halls arrived to find a row of cedar hedges on fire right beside a house.

Fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze and soaked down the area.

It was reportedly one of several calls concerning fireworks-triggered minor fires in trees and dumpsters on Halloween night that kept Langley fire crews busy throughout the night.

