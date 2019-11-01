Lots of people got into the Halloween spirit but thankfully there were few emergency incidents around Langley. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Halloween quiet for Langley emergency personnel

Minor mischief was all that was reported on the evening of Oct. 31

Langley emergency services were glad the mischievous ghouls and goblins were at a minimum on Halloween night.

“Lots of fireworks, unauthorized use of fireworks in the Township,” said deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong. “It was a little bit busier than normal. We had a few extra calls for nuisance fires, you know, Halloween-related dumpster fires.”

He said there were no authorized fireworks displays in the Township this Halloween. So all the noise people heard were illegal fireworks.

Call volumes to the Township fire department were a bit higher than normal with no problems in a particular neighbourhood.

“Not one area was worse than the other,” Armstrong said. “Mostly mischief type calls, but it wasn’t really that far above what we deal with in a normal day.”

The situation was similar for Langley RCMP.

“We had the usual mischief-type complaints,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

There were numerous calls about fireworks and there were some calls about public drinking or drunkenness, but nothing of a serious nature. By the time police arrived at the scene of a fireworks complaint, the culprits would be gone and the noises would be coming from down the block, Van Herk said.

The Township was called to a house fire in Willoughby around dinnertime but the cause remains under investigation so he could not say whether it was Halloween related or cause by homeless people using an abandoned home.

Assistant chief Scott Kennedy, with Langley City Fire Rescue, said the night was mostly uneventful, thankfully.

“We had a number of small fires including garbage fires,” he noted.

As well, there were lots of illegal fireworks set off. There is no specific City neighbourhoods where the problem is worse.

“We had a number of different fireworks incidents including the downtown City area to residential areas,” Kennedy said.

But neither the nuisance fires nor the fireworks not caused any injuries or damage to property.

“Halloween is hit and miss,” he said.

Rainy Halloweens force people indoors, he explained. This year was cold and clear which can make for problems.

City fire crews were out touring the community Thursday evening doing safety checks and used it as an opportunity to give out some treats to the kids.

Previous story
Staff close woods behind Delta school after two dogs reportedly died from poison

Just Posted

Halloween quiet for Langley emergency personnel

Minor mischief was all that was reported on the evening of Oct. 31

VIDEO: Halloween night fire destroys empty Langley home

Township firefighters were on scene for about four hours tackling the blaze

Pumpkins look great but Langley grower said they turn to mush when touched

The growing season did not make for plentiful pumpkins this year.

Aldergrove now home to Harald the peacock

The City of Surrey has rehomed over a dozen peafowl on the loose this year

Westbound roll-over crash along Highway 1 causing significant delays

The crash site is just east of Lefeuvre Road and cars are gridlocked to Ross Road

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Staff close woods behind Delta school after two dogs reportedly died from poison

“In an abundance of caution,” Sunshine Hills Elementary has “closed” the forest to students while police investigate

Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

Male found in area south of Chilliwack Friday morning

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

MAP: Climate change to put Pitt Meadows, Richmond and Ladner at risk of major river flood

Modelling shows that dikes would be insufficient to stop a previously unthinkable flood

Most Read