Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting The Great Pumpkin Haunt on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Willowbrook Shopping Centre)

Halloween: Willowbrook Mall to host indoor pumpkin scavenger hunt

Kids can exchange found pumpkin for a prize, while supplies last

Visit the Willowbrook Shopping Centre this Halloween for an all-day adventure with The Great Pumpkin Haunt.

Families are invited to hunt for white pumpkins hidden throughout the shopping centre’s common areas. Once found, the pumpkin can be brought to Willowbrook’s concierge desk to exchange for a special Halloween treat.

“After a year of virtual everything, we look forward to welcoming families back to Willowbrook,” said Nicole Lotz, Willowbrook’s marketing director. “This event is a great alternative for families looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween.”

Not every pumpkin will come with a grand prize, but every pumpkin will come with a bag of pre-filled candy in a Willowbrook bag.

Larger prizes up for grab include, one LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower set, six individual chocolate treats from Purdys Chocolatier, and three individual Soleil chocolate gift boxes from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

The free, indoor scavenger hunt will take place Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkins will not be hidden in any stores. The public is welcome to participate in the hunt anytime during the scheduled event.

