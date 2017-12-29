Richard Mantler, 46, is wanted by police after escaping from custody while in hospital Thursday (Dec. 28). (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Handcuffed man escapes RCMP custody at Surrey hospital

Richard Mantler was arrested for property offences and taken to hospital for treatment, before fleeing police

SURREY — Police are looking for a man who escaped from police custody while in hospital last night.

Surrey RCMP say Richard Mantler, a 46-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested before fleeing police.

Police say Mantler was arrested for several property and related offences on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2:40 p.m.

According to RCMP, Mantler was taken to hospital for medical treatment prior to being taken to jail and that’s when he escaped.

“While at hospital and under police guard, Mantler fled through an emergency exit while he was handcuffed,” notes a Surrey RCMP release. “Officers and Police Dog Services were not able to locate Mantler.”

Police continue to hunt for Mantler today, and he is wanted for escape of lawful custody.

He is described as a Caucasian male, six feet tall, 216 lbs., with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mantler was last seen was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt with a red logo, blue jeans, and black shoes.

“If you know the whereabouts or have any information about Mantler, police want to hear from you right away,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann in a release. “Mantler is not believed to be a risk to the public and is known primarily for property offences.”

ScanBC tweeted that police were looking for a man near Surrey Memorial Hospital, close to 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard that was “last seen wearing hospital bracelet and handcuffs.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
