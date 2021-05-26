UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after suffering burns in Langley fire

One person was taken to hospital for burns after fire crews were called to a blaze in the 1500 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was taken to hospital for burns after fire crews were called to a blaze in the 1500 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fire crews were called to a blaze in the 1500 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)Fire crews were called to a blaze in the 1500 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Township firefighters were called to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)Township firefighters were called to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Smoke is filling the skies of South Langley from a fire in the area of 14th Avenue and 232nd Street. (Special to the Langley Advance Times) Smoke is filling the skies of South Langley from a fire in the area of 14th Avenue and 232nd Street. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Smoke is filling the skies of South Langley from a fire in the area of 14th Avenue and 232nd Street. (Special to the Langley Advance Times) Smoke is filling the skies of South Langley from a fire in the area of 14th Avenue and 232nd Street. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

One person was taken to hospital after suffering burns as a result of a garage fire in Langley Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Murrayville were dispatched to the 1500 block of 232 Street around 2:45 p.m. where they arrived to find a 20’ by 50’ detached garage fully involved, said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.

“On route a large column of smoke was reported by the first due officer who requested a water tender response to supply the fire crews with water to fight the fire,” Hewitson explained.

“Crews also located a resident who had suffered burns as a result of the fire.”

The individual was attended to by first responders while fire crews conducted an “offensive fire attack to prevent spread to equipment and trees in close proximity to the building,” Hewitson further elaborated.

No injuries to firefighters or bystanders were reported, the assistant fire chief confirmed.

“Inspectors will be on site later today, however the cause of the fire is not suspicious.”

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangleyLangley Township

Previous story
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner
Next story
The real Miss BC sets record straight after woman falsely claiming title uses N-word on TikTok

Just Posted

One person was taken to hospital for burns after fire crews were called to a blaze in the 1500 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after suffering burns in Langley fire

Crews were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday

Aldergrove legion branch #265 was ready for outdoor dining when indoor restrictions were lifted. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove restaurants rejoice in return of indoor-dining

‘We are back and we are hiring,’ said Satwinder Deol, owner of Bob’s Bar and Grill

Eric Loeppky was the most recent TWU grad among the five Spartans playing in the Volleyball National League in Italy this week. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Seven Spartans alum volleyball play in Italy this week

5 men, 2 women who graduated from Langley’s Trinity Western University continue the game they love

The Langley School District, with its head office in Murrayville, will have a virtual budget open house this year. People can submit their questions and suggestions online Wednesday, May 26 until May 31. (Langley Advance Times file)
Have a say in Langley School District budget for upcoming year

Public input is accepted until the end of May.

Long-time Langley realtor and associate broker Deanna Horn offers tips in today’s multiple-offer housing market. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Being prepared is key in Langley’s multi-offer market

Long-time realtor gives some tips to potential homebuyers in today’s climate

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

The current reigning Miss BC Bremiella De Guzman, who is from Surrey, is wanting to set the record straight after a different woman, claiming to be “Miss BC 2020,” used the N-word repeatedly in a TikTok video. (submitted photo)
The real Miss BC sets record straight after woman falsely claiming title uses N-word on TikTok

Surrey’s Bremiella De Guzman says as reigning Miss BC, she stands for inclusion

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

(Black Press file photo)
RCMP seek leads after campers allegedly threatened at Harrison campsite

Anyone with information should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

Most Read