Dwain and Lillian Seymour discovered their Murrayville home was listed for rent without their knowledge as part of a scam. (Langley Advance Times/file)

Dwain and Lillian Seymour discovered their Murrayville home was listed for rent without their knowledge as part of a scam. (Langley Advance Times/file)

“Happy’ at arrest in rent fraud case

Couple’s property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

It’s been a year since Murrayville residents Lillian and Dwain Seymour were besieged by would-be renters preparing to move into the Langley couple’s home.

For about a month, people would knock on the Seymour’s front door only to discover the house was not for rent.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Rental scam creates headaches for Langley couple

The visitors were victims of a scam, one where a con artist convinced people to pay a deposit for a property he did not own, based upon photos in online ads, while talking the prospective renters out of actually taking a look until their move-in date.

Dwain said it has been thankfully quiet since then.

“There’s nobody moving in,” he said.

Word that police have arrested a 39-year-old Langley man for running a similar sort of con during the same period was good to hear, Dwain said.

“I’m glad, of course,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“I’m really happy.”

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said a Langley man facing multiple rent fraud-related charges was arrested in Winnipeg after he failed to turn up before a judge earlier this year.

Back in 2019, several residents of Langley went to the RCMP after they fell victim to a suspected rental fraud scam.

Police identified and arrested a suspect, and Jordan Lunny, now 38, was charged with multiple counts of fraud over $5,000, with the alleged scams taking place between June and October of last year.

“The scam involved victims putting down deposits to rent a local unit, after meeting the alleged owner at a coffee shop or other nearby location,” Largy said.

“At least one victim told the police he had handed over the money, was told he couldn’t see the property in person because there were tenants on site who were being evicted, and then only realized the scam when he saw that the property was still available for rent.”

Lunny was arrested in November, and court records note at least one instance where he failed to initially appear for a scheduled court hearing.

A warrant was issued after he failed to appear on Jan. 31, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

READ MORE: Arrest in Langley rental scam

This time, Lunny had vanished from B.C. entirely.

In May, officers learned he had relocated to Manitoba.

With the help of the Winnipeg Police Service, officers got a warrant, and he was arrested on Sept. 19 and has since been transported back to Langley.

Lunny appeared before a Surrey Provincial Court judge on Friday, Oct. 9. where court records show a guilty plea was recorded on 14 criminal counts.

Lunny is set to return to court Nov. 2.

Dwain hasn’t heard whether the people who turned up on his doorstep were among the fraud cases cited by the Langley RCMP, but even if they aren’t, he hopes news that police were able to locate and charge a fraudster will have a deterrent effect on like-minded people.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports this type of scam has been going on for several years across all provinces on websites like Craigslist and Kijiji.

The agency recommends searching online for the listings.

If you find the same ad being posted and located in other cities then you can be sure it’s a scam.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Just Posted

Dwain and Lillian Seymour discovered their Murrayville home was listed for rent without their knowledge as part of a scam. (Langley Advance Times/file)
“Happy’ at arrest in rent fraud case

Couple’s property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

Langley MLA Mary Polak (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Liberals promise to widen Highway One from Langley to Whatcom Road

The party also pledged more cash for rapid bus service

Power may be disconnected when BC Hydro crews replace poles in the Smithers area. (BC Hydro photo)
UPDATE: 42,000 without power across Lower Mainland amid windstorm

Most outages appearing in Fraser Valley

Trinity Western Environmental Club (TWEC) and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners are partnering to host an all-candidates meeting for Langley, Langley East and Aldergrove-South candidates to discuss views on climate change. (TWU/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley and Aldergrove candidates to take part in climate change discussion on Wednesday night

Event is co-hosted by Trinity Western Environmental Club and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners

UFV students hosting BC MLA Townhall Series

BC Liberal, BC Green and BC NDP candidates invited to Zoom event

Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

A pier fire in New Westminster on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Brent Hayden)
Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with michief and arson

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

An RV travelling at full speed on Highway 1 on the morning of Oct. 13, 2020 was hit by a falling tree during a major windstorm. RCMP said it was a miracle there were no serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Trees hit parked car, RV on Highway 1 near Chilliwack during major windstorm

No serious injuries reported but traffic stopped for cleanup efforts

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read