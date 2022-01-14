Harrison Hot Springs man arrested on several weapon, drug-related charges

Agassiz RCMP seized two firearms, ammunition and illegal drugs after executing a search warrant at a Harrison Hot Springs property on Wednesday (Jan. 12).
Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said an assortment of non-firearm weapons – including brass knuckles and a knife – were also seized when executing the search warrant for a residence in the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue. The seized drugs were suspected to be methamphetamines and fentanyl. A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with several drug-related offences and has been released pending a court date.
“Seizures like this one go a long way in keeping dangerous drugs and firearms off our streets and keeping our communities safe,” Sargent said.
Anyone with information about criminal activity in the Agassiz-Harrison area can help by reporting it to the RCMP at 604-796-2211.
