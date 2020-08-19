Emergency crews were at the scene of a reported drowning incident near Hale Creek Recreation Site outside of Harrison Hot Springs this past weekend. (Contributed Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

Harrison Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man from China

Police say bystander rescue attempt was not successful

The RCMP has confirmed the recovery of the body of a 20-year-old man from China believed drowned in Harrison Lake on Sunday (August 16).

The man was last seen swimming at Hale Creek Recreation Site on Sunday. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team as well as local Search and Rescue volunteers and other emergency personnel were on the scene on Monday (August 17), recovering the body in the afternoon.

“The missing young man, an Asian national from China, had been swimming with a friend at Hale Creek Recreation Site, Harrison Lake,” said Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “When he became visibly distressed, his friend and another person attempted to pull him out of the water without success.”

RELATED: Body recovered after weekend Harrison Lake drowning

READ ALSO: Student from India drowned at Cultus Lake Saturday

“Agassiz RCMP reached out and continue to offer our support to family and friends during this demanding time,” Rail added.

The RCMP and B.C. Coroner’s Service continue to investigate the man’s death.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Harrison Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley East candidates seeking Liberal nomination emerge on social media

Just Posted

Aldergrove pool reopens for public swim this Wednesday

Pools at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) will reopen to… Continue reading

LAPS staff think ‘outside the box’ to provide this year’s Gala-in-a-Box

The animal welfare agency wants to see ‘Dreams Come True’ in Langley with $70,000 fundraising goal

LETTER: Langley park user shaking after encounter with off-leash labradoodle

A local woman says dog owners need to know how to control their pets.

UPDATE: Debris blocking westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Expect delays

Patrons glad to be back inside Langley library branches

Pandemic proves libraries are about so much more than books

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

Fitness World permanently closes locations in Surrey and Abbotsford

Highstreet Shopping Centre and Morgan Crossing locations won’t be reopening after COVID-19 closure

Harrison Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man from China

Police say bystander rescue attempt was not successful

Most Read