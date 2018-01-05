Stock image

Have your say on the Township’s financial plan

Township of Langley hosting two open houses on the draft 2018-2022 Five-Year Financial Plan

Is there roadwork you’d like to have completed in your neighbourhood, or perhaps a rash of crime that needs to be addressed? Now is the time to make those issues heard.

The Township of Langley is accepting public feedback on the 2018-2022 Five Year Financial Plan, with a focus on the 2018 Operating and Capital Budget, until Jan. 23.

The plan will dictate how tax dollars are spent on items such as water, sanitary sewer, and solid waste services, infrastructure, parks and RCMP personnel.

As part of this process, the Township is holding two open houses where residents can learn more about the budget and provide comments.

The events take place in the fourth floor foyer at the Township Civic Facility, 20338 65 Ave., on Monday, Jan. 15 from 1 to 8 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feedback can also be given online at tol.ca/budget through the budget questionnaire and by using the interactive budget simulator tool.

Questionnaire’s can be submitted to the attention of the Finance Division, Township of Langley by mail (20338 65 Ave. Langley B.C. V2Y 3J1), by fax (604-533-6130) or email (tolbudget2018@tol.ca).

For more details, visit www.tol.ca.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast
Next story
Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Just Posted

Have your say on the Township’s financial plan

Township of Langley hosting two open houses on the draft 2018-2022 Five-Year Financial Plan

No charges after SPCA investigates Langley hobby farm

SPCA officers have spoken to the owner and caretakers.

Langley cat shelter hopes to find Ginger and Rhett a new foster home

The cat welfare group has many cats available for adoption or fostering.

Aldergrove brothers, Langley woman and Clinton man sentenced for 2016 theft ring

In July 2016, police seized guitars, sport items, guns from properties in Aldergrove and Clinton

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair

Embattled Chilliwack trustee’s letter points finger at volunteer parent, asks supporters to “challenge her opinions”

5 to start your day

Freezing rain hits the Coquihalla, Handsome the mastiff finds a new home after rescue and more

Most Read