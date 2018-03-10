Head-on collision on Vancouver highway sends seven people to hospital

Police say a Ford Focus and Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway

Police say two people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early early morning head-on collision in Vancouver’s east end left seven people injured.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. Friday on Grandview Highway near Penticton Street. The incident leftf a portion of the highway closed for much of Friday as police investigated.

Police say a Ford Focus and Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway.

Grandview Hwy between Nanaimo and Penticton is expected to remain closed until 4:00 this afternoon, following a serious collision Just after 6:00 this morning. Any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012. https://t.co/Vq6DUSKRxF — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 9, 2018

Police say the 20-year-old male driver of the car and a 19-year-old female passenger – both from Burnaby – were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third occupant of the vehicle suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The four passengers of the Mercedes, whose ages range from 48 to 70, suffered relatively minor injuries but were also taken to hospital.

