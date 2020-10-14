A young boy uses hand sanitizer before entering a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday May 12, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Health Canada adds five products to list of recalled hand sanitizers

Agency has pulled two Sanix products for containing the ‘unacceptable ingredient,’ methanol.

Health Canada has added five new products to its growing list of recalled hand sanitizers.

The agency has pulled two Sanix products for containing the “unacceptable ingredient,” methanol.

Authorities also recalled Prairie Potions’ Purify Hand Sanitizer and Antibacterial Spray for using methanol.

Last Best Brewing and Distilling Hand Sanitizer and Rocky Mountain Soap Company’s Nomad Hand Sanitizer (Lemongrass) are both being recalled for missing risk statements and containing unauthorized technical-grade ethanol.

Since June, Health Canada has recalled more than 100 hand sanitizer products, often for containing unauthorized ingredients or improper labelling.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

