Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today for use in young children six months to four years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old

Vaccine is the second to be approved for that age group in Canada

Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.

The federal department says after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, it concluded the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine outweigh the potential risks for kids.

It’s the second vaccine to be approved for that age group, after Health Canada approved Moderna’s Spikevax shot in July.

Health Canada says it is approving a three-dose primary series of the vaccine for children under five, with three weeks between the first and second doses and eight weeks between the second and third doses.

The department says the jabs, which target the original strain of COVID-19, remain effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The government recently approved a newer version of Moderna’s vaccine that targets the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but its use has not yet been approved for the youngest cohort.

