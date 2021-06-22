Health minister expects construction of Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale to begin in 2023, open in 2027

Adrian Dix spoke Tuesday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade concerning the new hospital

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in December that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix says he expects construction on Surrey’s second hospital, to be built in Cloverdale, to begin in 2023 with the hospital opening in 2027.

Dix spoke Tuesday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade concerning the new “state of the art” hospital.

Surrey’s second hospital, after Surrey Memorial Hospital in Whalley, is to be built next to Kwantlen Polytechnic University at 5500 180th St. Premier John Horgan and Dix made the announcement in December 2019.

The new hospital is expected to cost $1.66 billion.

“That is the largest provincial contribution to a health care project in the history of British Columbia,” Dix said. “We will soon be going through the tendering process.”

The new hospital is expected to have an emergency department, inpatient beds, outpatient services, operating rooms and laboratory and diagnostic services as well as a cancer centre.

“The opportunity to build a new hospital and fully integrate a cancer centre was not something that we could miss out on,” Dix said. “You’ll see a cancer centre that meets the demands of the future of the community in Surrey and will make an enormous difference.”

Dix didn’t say how many beds this new hospital will have. Surrey Memorial Hospital has 650 beds and Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock has 146 beds. Royal Columbian Hospital has 490 beds and Langley Memorial Hospital has 188 beds.



