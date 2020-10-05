Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Monday October 5, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Canada’s top public health officer says the complexities of the current wave of COVID-19 are spurring regions with rising cases to adopt different measures as they seek to turn the tide of the pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam says public health officials in each area are trying to target their response to local epidemiology and circumstances, but are “steering in uncertain waters.”

She says no one knows exactly what is going to work, which is creating a “grey zone” involving a variety of different measures.

But Tam says public co-operation is key and people should know to stick to basic strategies such as handwashing, physical distancing and wearing masks.

Tam’s suggestions come as Quebec announced more stringent rules than Ontario when it comes to mask-wearing for students in hard-hit areas, and days after Toronto announced it would scale back contact tracing due to an unsustainable case load.

Quebec says it is making mask-wearing mandatory inside high schools in regions at the highest COVID-19 alert level as well as outside on school grounds, at least until Oct. 28.

The affected regions include the Montreal and Quebec City areas.

READ MORE: Quebec to make masks mandatory in high school classrooms in highest COVID alert areas

Ontario, by comparison, only requires students to wear masks indoors.

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country, particularly in Quebec and Ontario, which account for more than 80 per cent of the country’s total cases.

Quebec reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases today, the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic, and its fourth straight day with more than 1,000 new diagnoses.

Ontario, meanwhile, is reporting 615 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five new deaths due to the virus.

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property
Next story
Greens slam other parties for refusing to show ‘leader’s courtesy’ to Annamie Paul

Just Posted

Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Costs are higher for Walnut Grove, park staff say

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Abbotsford riding candidates’ social media links

How to find more info on Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West and Abbotsford-Mission hopefuls

Langley entrepreneurs open new brewery amid COVID-19 challenges

Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks officially opened this past weekend

Langley expanded patios could be in place until fall of 2021

The province is allowing the expanded patios to stay in place for another year

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Maple Ridge youth worker facing 15 child sex assault charges no-shows at trial

Warrant issued for arrest of Daniel Jon Olson

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Winter 2021 classes at UFV will be mostly online

Little change from school’s fall setup, about 15 per cent of students have some face-to-face learning

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Care agency launches review into death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society says they are ‘heartbroken’ over loss

Most Read