Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

(Todd Doherty/Facebook)

A B.C. Conservative member of Parliament says the memory of his stricken wife’s face as a medical crisis nearly killed him is his motivation for a heartfelt message to his colleagues, constituents and all Canadians.

Todd Doherty, the MP for Cariboo-Prince George, says in a Facebook post he needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder after becoming ill in Prince George on Jan 20.

He says he stopped breathing during the surgery and over the next two days his lungs filled with fluid and his major organs began shutting down.

Through all that, despite the drugs and the chaos, he says he remembers his son pleading to be allowed to donate a kidney or lung to help his dad pull through.

Doherty is on the mend now but says he has learned the lesson that plans, no matter how carefully crafted, will fail if the planner isn’t around to carry them out.

He is out of hospital, recovering at home, and urges people to take time to care for themselves and do the work necessary to stay healthy.

“Regardless of the titles or status we seek or achieve, our schedules or whatever demands placed on us, remember this: There is only one group who will mourn you longer than a week, that’s your family,” Doherty says in the social media post.

He says he still wants to achieve his goal of backing legislation to help sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder. He also pledges to never stop trying to inspire others, and be the best father, husband, brother, friend and community leader possible.

Doherty says even his loftiest goals are now filtered through a different perspective.

“I don’t have the plan as to how I’m going to do it yet, but I know I have too much on my “to do list,” so healthy changes are coming. And I’m challenging my friends, family and colleagues to do whatever you need to do to make this a priority in your lives, also.”

Doherty says he’s giving thanks, and will never put his family through this again.

He says you can’t help others if you’re not well yourself.

“So to my colleagues in Ottawa — who’s up for some early morning walks and workouts?”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash
Next story
Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

Just Posted

Search for missing Victoria man continues in Chilliwack and beyond

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since last summer

Langley entrepreneur relocates two businesses from the village to the City

There’s always someone new setting up shop or an existing company closing or relocating in town.

Daycare van stolen over the weekend

Police release suspect photos including woman with neck tattoo accused of grocery theft

Officer who propositioned sex-trade worker among those disciplined

Office of Police Complaint Commissioner releases annual report

VIDEO: Crash snarls traffic on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic from the Glover overpass to 264 Street

VIDEO: Council debates Brookswood housing project

An 84-unit project is proposed near Dale Ball Passive Park and Brookswood Secondary.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

B.C. killer whales need emergency protection, according to conservation groups

Food availability, excess noise and habitat loss are major threats to southern resident orcas

Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Which MLA would step aside to make room for Dianne Watts?

B.C. Liberals arrayed against outsider who needs legislature seat

City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

Operational arena by next winter is the goal, says City

Most Read