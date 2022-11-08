B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, front right, is flanked by his provincial and territorial counterparts as he listens to a question during a news conference after the first of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, front right, is flanked by his provincial and territorial counterparts as he listens to a question during a news conference after the first of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix called it a ‘disappointing’ end

The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique with provincial and territorial health ministers, ending widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement to boost health-care funding.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix, who called it a “disappointing” end to the meetings, had previously said provincial and territorial ministers were united behind a request for federal funding to be increased to 35 per cent, up from 22 per cent.

However, Dix says the federal government withdrew from both a joint communique and a later news conference, because it was unhappy about a statement Canada’s premiers issued today.

The statement reiterates the premiers’ request for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them at a national conference on the federal health transfer.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the government was ready to boost the transfer, with various conditions, including a commitment to a common set of health benchmarks and data sharing, a position Trudeau echoed.

But Dix says the provincial and territorial ministers “couldn’t move forward” based on what he called “small sound bites from the prime minister.”

“They made the decision not to participate,” Dix said of the federal government.

RELATED: Health ministers expect details after promise of federal funding boost

Health

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Doug McCallum’s lawyer calls former Surrey mayor a victim of ‘toxic fanaticism’
Next story
One person suffers minor injuries escaping Aldergrove fire

Just Posted

Brett Delaney is the co-owner and manager of OK Tire in Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Switching to winter tires soon?

Following the swearing in of council members on Monday, Nov. 7, Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal began his term by obtaining unanimous approval for a return to in-person meetings. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: New Langley City Council approves return to in-person meetings

Canada Black fell to Sweden in overtime Monday night, Nov. 7 at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge at Langley Events Centre. (Langley Events Centre)
USA leads U17 tournament as both Canadian teams suffer losses

Fire crews were called to the scene of an Aldergrove fire Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. One person suffered what were described as minor injuries when they slipped and fell while escaping a fire in a shop building in the 26500 block of 52nd Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
One person suffers minor injuries escaping Aldergrove fire