Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

Fourteen people arrested while protesting a pipeline in northwestern British Columbia will have to wait about two months to learn if contempt charges against them will be pursued as a criminal or civil matter.

The 14 were in court in Prince George Monday after being arrested Jan. 7 when heavily armed RCMP officers dismantled a blockade south of Houston, B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15 to give more time to go over disclosure and allow the B.C. Criminal Justice Branch to consider how to proceed.

Whether to move to the matter to Smithers, closer to where the defendants live, will also be considered at the April hearing.

READ MORE: Unist’ot’en demand work stoppage of Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Arrests began after Coastal GasLink won an interim injunction prohibiting protesters from impeding pre-construction work on the $6.2-billion pipeline which would carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

The gas would then be liquefied for shipment overseas as part of the recently approved $40-billion LNG Canada project.

Meanwhile, those opposing a permanent injunction against any further blockades of the pipeline now have until Feb. 20 to make their case after the deadline was extended from Jan. 31.

Coastal GasLink has been given until May 31 to file its response. (Prince George Citizen)

Prince George Citizen, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman
Next story
UPDATE: Six horses waiting for homes after BC SPCA seized 27 neglected animals

Just Posted

Langley realtor gets one-month suspension after assault charges come to light

A local realtor was disciplined by the BC Real Estate Council.

Langley couple prepares for first time in the spotlight

Linda Wack and her husband Kevin are rehearsing to be in a production of Understood Betsy.

Aldergrove Safeway workers ‘shocked’ by store closure

Popular Aldergrove Safeway to re-open as Freshco discount grocery store later this year

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

North Shore Rescue said three snowshoers were ill-prepared for the hike to St. Mark’s Summit

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Most Read