Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Inland areas expect to hit at least 26 degrees for daytime highs

A heat warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada said Monday inland areas can expect daytime highs of at least 26 degrees this week, and overnight lows near 16.

Slightly cooler weather is predicted mid-week.

“These high temperatures are not out of the ordinary for this time of year. However, please be aware of the health risks associated with hot weather,” the agency said.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outside are at greater risk.

Symptoms of heat illness to watch out for include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

READ MORE: Special weather statement issued for Lower Mainland

  • Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
  • Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water
  • Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

